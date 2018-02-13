York man faces up to 5 years in prison for leading police on high-speed chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A York man who crashed into a police vehicle during a pursuit was sentenced Monday to two and a half to five years in state prison.

Shawn Creager, 43, pleaded guilty — without the benefit of a plea agreement — to fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release.

In February 2017, Creager fled after a Harrisburg Police officer attempted to pull his vehicle over. He struck a police vehicle and then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, the release says. During the chase — which was called off by police due to safety concerns — Creager deactivated his headlights in the dark, drove through a red traffic signal and drove the wrong way on Front Street in Harrisburg.

Though, a canine eventually tracked Creager down after his vehicle was found abandoned, police say.

“Creager was very lucky no one was injured or killed as a result of his actions,” Dauphin County Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky said.

Zawisky noted that Creager pleaded guilty to similar charges in York County in 2013.