× Clouds and a few showers won’t stop temperatures from climbing to the 60s Thursday!

MILD DESPITE CLOUDS & SHOWERS

Grab the umbrella a this evening before taking your sweetheart to dinner for Valentine’s Day. Showers are possible. It is mild in the 40’s, so only a light jacket or rain coat is needed. Showers continue into the overnight and early Thursday morning. While an isolated

shower can’t be ruled out during the day, the best chance returns later in the evening. Heavier rain is expected with the next round, and continues into the first part of Friday. Highs Thursday are mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It remains mild

through the overnight with temperatures falling through the 50s. They hold fairly steady in the lower 50s before dropping to the 40s late afternoon. Rain totals by Friday morning likely around a .50″ to an 1.00″. A chilly, northwest breeze picks up too. High pressure brings clearing skies and quieter conditions overnight into the beginning of the weekend.

TRACKING SOUTHERN SYSTEM FOR WEEKEND

The FOX43 weather team watching the potential for light snow, possibly even a mix depending on track, for Saturday evening and part of the overnight. All models are now on board

with a wave developing along a stalled boundary to our south. There is the likelihood of accumulations too. We’ll continue to monitor the trends and bring you the latest keeping you Weather Smart and prepared. Temperatures are cold in the 30s Saturday, but recover back to the 40s with sunny skies for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

Our next system lifts through the area Monday. Showers return late in the day towards the evening hours. It is mild in the 40s to near 50 degrees. A few showers linger into early Tuesday, otherwise, it is mainly dry and even milder. Highs are back up near 60 degrees. It stays quite warm into Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s. You’ll need the umbrella, rain chances continue.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist