First responders honored Wednesday night in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County -- Some first responders in York County were honored Wednesday night for their service at a board of commissioners meeting.

Back in December, patrolman Richard Morris, along with several other officers in the township's police force, responded to a medical emergency at the Colonial Coffee Shop in York.

Morris used an automated external defibrillator on a woman whose heart was not beating and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

That woman, Susan Simms, says her life was saved because of their actions.

"These people saved my life, I'm here because of them," she said. "Ya know, everybody was just where they were supposed to be and I own them everything."