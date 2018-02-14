Five foods for a healthier heart for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- This Valentine's Day, many are in touch with their hearts.

At Weis Markets, they are looking to keep your heart healthy.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Weis Dietitian Erin Dunleavy is stopping by to share 5 foods that are key to maintaining a healthy heart and instructs you how to use them.

Avocado Bliss Smoothie Bowl recipe:

Ingredients :

2 large Bananas

1 cup original (unsweetened) coconut milk (located in the dairy department)

2 Tbsp chia seeds

1 ripe Avocado from Mexico, peeled, pitted, and chopped

½ cup loosely packed Weis Quality Baby Spinach

1/2 cup Unsweetened Pineapple Juice

1 Tbsp. Weis Quality 100% Pure Honey

1 kiwi, peeled, quartered and sliced

1/2 cup Fresh Raspberries

1/4 cup Weis Quality All Natural Granola

1/4 cup Weis Quality Chopped Walnuts, toasted in a dry skillet over medium heat until aromatic

Poppy seeds and/or sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

Directions :