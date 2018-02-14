FOX43 Capitol Beat – State Rep. Bryan Cutler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the topic of gerrymandering and whether Pennsylvania will soon have new Congressional district maps dominates discussion in Harrisburg, one of the state's ranking Republicans stopped by the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

State Representative Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster County) serves as the House Majority Whip. He spoke with FOX43 Morning Anchor Matt Maisel about the Supreme Court's recent ruling that the current maps, drawn in 2011, are unconstitutional, saying they unfairly favor Republicans.

Cutler says he agrees with Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer that the current maps are unconstitutional. However, he feels it equally unconstitutional for new maps to be potentially unilaterally decided by the court, and not through the process of going through the state's General Assembly and governor.

Cutler also discussed Governor Tom Wolf's recently proposed $33 billion budget address, in which he asked for a severance tax on natural gas fracking as well as raising the minimum wage in the commonwealth.

Watch the entire interview with State Rep. Cutler here on FOX43.com.