Gettysburg National Park, Eisenhower Historic Site will raise cost of special use permits in March

GETTYSBURG — Starting in March, it will cost $50 more to get a special use park permit at the Gettysburg National Military Park and the Eisenhower National Historic Site, the U.S. National Park Service announced Wednesday.

The cost of a permit at both places will increase from $50 to $100 starting March 15. The application fee is non-refundable and reimburses the park for expenses associated with processing the application.

The National Park Service is authorized to recover and retain the cost of processing applications for a wide variety of activities, including special events, ceremonies, and commercial filming. In 2016 the National Park Service processed more than 33,000 requests for permit.

More information about permits and how to apply is available at www.nps.gov/gett and www.nps.gov/eise under “Plan your visit.”