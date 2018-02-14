× Governor Wolf orders the Commonwealth Flag at half-staff to honor former Federal Representative Jon Fox

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff to honor former Congressman Jon Fox.

Congressman Jon Fox, 70, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018. He represented Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District, consisting of part of Montgomery County, from 1995 to 1999 in the United States House of Representatives.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, Wednesday, February 14, 2018, until Congressman Jon Fox’s interment. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

SOURCE: The Governor’s office