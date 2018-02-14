× Harrisburg woman faces drug charges after officer finds her driving with gas nozzle, hose still attached to her vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after police found marijuana and paraphernalia in her vehicle after dragging a gas nozzle and hose from a gas pump that was still attached to her car.

Charlene Williams, 33, is facing possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On February 7 at 11:20 p.m., a police officer saw a car dragging a gas nozzle and hose from a gas pump as it drove through the parking lot of a Sheetz.

The officer made contact with the driver, who was later identified as Williams.

Police found that Williams was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and she was arrested.

Now, she will face charges.