Lancaster man facing charges after admitting to rash of vehicle thefts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he admitted he was responsible for a rash of vehicle thefts.

De’amija Robertson, 18, is facing 43 counts of theft from motor vehicle charges.

Police had been investigating a series of thefts from motor vehicles that occurred in both Manheim and Lancaster Townships from January 10 to February 5.

At one of the crime scenes, officer found an abandoned cell phone that was traced back to Robertson.

After a search warrant was obtained and executed at Robertson’s residence, police found a pair of shoes whose tread pattern prints matched those found at several crime scenes.

While being interviewed about the incidents, Robert admitted to breaking into several vehicles. Of the 43 vehicles he entered, only two were locked.

On Friday, February 9, police arrested Robertson.

Now, he will face charges.