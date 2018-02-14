× Lewisberry man wanted after allegedly assaulting pregnant woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Lewisberry man is wanted and facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend while she was six months pregnant.

Aaron Wells, 19, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and strangulation among other related charges.

On January 28 at approximately 12:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute at 1240 Kunkles Mill Road in Warrington Township.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that Wells got into an argument with her about her leaving him.

According to the victim, this led to a 45 minute struggle that began with Wells allegedly lifting her off the ground with a chokehold, which made it difficult for her to breathe.

Wells allegedly told her that he was going to kill her and held a pillow over her face.

Then, Wells allegedly put his knee into her stomach while holding her down by the wrists.

The victim, who is six months pregnant, said that this caused her to throw up.

After that, the victim said Wells hit her repeatedly with an unknown object in the back of the head while she was throwing up.

Wells fled the area before police arrived, and has not been found at this point.