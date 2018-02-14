× Man facing charges after allegedly putting knife to victim’s throat, threatening infant child in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly putting a knife to a victim’s throat and threatening their infant child.

Matthew Carey, 30, is facing strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child among other related charges.

On February 6, police responded to the 100 block of Cedar St. in Carlisle for a domestic dispute.

Reportedly, Carey had attempted to strangle the victim on multiple occasions inside and outside the residence during the argument.

According to police, the victim said that Carey had put a knife to her throat, threatened to intentionally drop their infant child, and shoved the victim to the ground while she was holding the child.

The victim was taken to the hospital to received treatment for her injuries.

On February 7, Carey was taken into custody and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing in Cumberland County Prison.