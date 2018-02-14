MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Trent Buckwalter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Trent Buckwalter is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! -Trent is in 6th grade at Cocalico Middle School. He plays indoor/outdoor soccer and basketball. Trent enjoys hiking and collecting rocks. Trent would like to join the marines or play professional soccer. His interests are playing sports (soccer and basketball), being outdoors (hiking), and hunting.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)