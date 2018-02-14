Much milder for Valentine’s Day with late day and evening showers possible

MIDWEEK WARMING WITH SHOWER CHANCES: A warming trend takes place through the middle of the week, but shower chances also return. Temperatures aren’t as cold this morning, with plentiful clouds and light winds. Temperatures begin in the 30s. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the rest of Valentine’s Day ahead of the next system. Afternoon high temperatures are even milder! They reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s the chance for a couple late day or early evening showers, but most of the day should be dry during the daytime. However, bring the umbrella for any Valentine’s Day dinner dates! More showers are likely into the night, and some more showers are still possible into early Thursday morning, but it looks very likely there will be dry time too. A few showers can’t be ruled out during the day. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s! Shower chances still remain overnight Thursday, and likely linger into Friday morning. Temperatures are in the 50s, but could begin to drop a bit during the afternoon as the breezes pick up, trying to draw in chillier air.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend sees a chilly start on Saturday, but that doesn’t last long. Skies start sunny on Saturday, but we’re watching a system to the south that develops along a stalled front. Computer models are indicating a wave that rides along it, and it could come close enough to us for some snow Saturday evening and overnight. If it’s far enough north, some could even see some brief mixing. We’ll monitor the trends and keep you updated on this new development. Temperatures are chilly, with readings in the 30s. The clouds are out of here by Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds could try to sneak in much later during the day, but sunshine is abundant either way. Temperatures take a milder turn. They are in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings the next chance for showers. Timing looks like it’s trending later into the day. It’s still mild with temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Shower chances likely linger into Tuesday. The best chance right now is during the morning, with skies turning partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures could be quite warm, with readings potentially pushing 60 degrees!

Have a great Wednesday!