One person injured after crash results in overturned car in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was injured after a crash resulted in an overturned vehicle and closed road in Ephrata on Tuesday.

On February 13 around 3:10 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of E. Main Street for a reported vehicle accident involving two vehicles with one on its roof.

Police found that a Reading man was driving a Honda sedan eastbound in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

According to several witnesses, the Honda drifted right for unknown reasons and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing the Honda to flip upside down in the roadway.

One passenger in the Honda sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition.

Both vehicles had to be towed to the scene, and E. Main Street was closed for approximately 45 minutes.