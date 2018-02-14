× Pair of thrilling games in Lanc-Leb boys basketball semifinals

MILLERSVILLE – One game was decided with .1 second left, the other went down to the final ticks on the clock. Lancaster Catholic’s David Kamwanga buried both of his free throws with .1 on the scoreboard to propel the Crusaders into the Lancaster-Lebanon League Championship. The Mounts had two guys contesting Kamwanga’s shot and couldn’t believe a foul was called right before the buzzer. The 6-6 sophomore calmly sank both shots to end Ephrata’s chance at the L-L title.

In the second game at Penn Manor High School, Lampeter-Strasburg busted out to a huge 19-2 advantage against Hempfield. They took a double digit lead into halftime before the Black Knights rallied. A late comeback came up a few points shy as the Pioneers advanced 47-45. They secured a spot in the final for the first time. L-S and Lancaster Catholic play for the league crown Friday Night.