Police investigate fight that broke out at Steelton-Highspire HS

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police are investigating a fight that broke out during dismissal on Wednesday at Steelton-Highspire High School.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers from the Steelton Borough Police Department entered the school for a meeting regarding a mentor program. They were immediately met by school officials who alerted them of a large fight on the side entrance of the building.

Officers rushed to the scene and attempted to stop the altercation, which involved 100-plus kids, Steelton Police say. An officer then discharged pepper spray into the area of the fight once informed that a parent may be physically attacking a student and the crowd dispersed, police add.

Charges will be filed by Swatara Township Police. Anyone with information relative to the fight is asked to contact the police department at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip here.