× Primanti Bros. to offer FREE fish sandwiches on Fridays during Lent

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is offering FREE fish sandwiches during this year’s Lent season. Beginning today – and running through Good Friday – fans who dine with Primanti Bros. during the week are eligible to receive a free fish sandwich on their return on Friday. All they need to do is scan their receipt using the new Primanti Bros. Rewards app during the week – and a coupon for the free sandwich will appear on Friday morning.

The new rewards app is available for both iOS and Android users and is available in the App Store or the Google Play Store.

“Some people claim the biggest fish sandwich during Lent,” said Toni Haggerty of Primanti’s original location in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District. “But we think we’re the only ones crazy enough to give it away for free.”

The details of the deal are pretty simple – download the app, dine with Primanti Bros. and spend at least $5 on food between Saturday and Thursday and scan the receipt using the app. On Friday morning – a coupon code will appear that’s good for a free fish sandwich.

“I’ve been working here for more than 40 years,” said Haggerty. “And this is the best deal we’ve ever had. There are a ton of places with a fish fry, but only one place for free fish.”

SOURCES: Primanti Bros.