Residents at York Township senior living community renew their vows for Valentine’s Day

YORK TOWNSHIP -- Several residents of a senior living community in York County celebrated Valentine's Day Tuesday by showing their love for their spouses in a special way.

The couples -- all residents of Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York Township -- had their wedding vows renewed at a special ceremony, just in time for the holiday.

FOX43 was there for the occasion, and spoke with one couple that took part, Don and Deanna Patton.

The Pattons have been married 59 years.

"I feel a sense of joy and happiness, and I think we're both at our age very thankful that we can be here," Don Patton said.