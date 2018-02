Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days for florists.

Royer's Flowers and Gifts on Loucks Road in York says they will make more than 600 deliveries out of that store on Wednesday. That is ten times the amount of deliveries they do on an average day.

Visitors can still purchase flower arrangements and other gifts at any Royer's locations until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. They will also continue taking delivery orders, visit www.royers.com.