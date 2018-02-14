× Single on Valentine’s Day? Here’s how you can spread the love around

Just because you’re single doesn’t mean Valentine’s Day is just another day on the calendar. You have love to give, and here are a few suggestions on how to spread it around:

Love for community

If you love children, why not volunteer with your local Girl or Boy Scout troop? If you love animals, volunteer at a nearby animal shelter.

For help finding organizations to partner with, go to volunteermatch.com.

Love for friends

Don’t forget that your friends are your *other* significant others. Spend some time with them — especially if they are mending broken hearts this time of year.

And if you’re both single, go out for a night on the town.

Love for nature

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, we spend about 90% of our time indoors, where exposure to pollutants is “2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor concentrations.”

As a result, it’s probably a good time to develop a love for hiking, canoeing, gardening, picnicking, tree planting or any other outdoors activity.

Love for pets

Your pets need a Valentine, too. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $751 million on gifts for our four-legged friends this year. Pet stores have a line of products — from heart-shaped cat scratchers to XOXO knit sweaters to pink bow tie dog collars.

If you really want to pamper your pooch, you could spring for a relaxing time at a pet spa. Also, don’t let dietary restrictions prevent a pet from exercising its sweet tooth. While human sweets are bad for them, some bakeries for pets sell delicacies for dogs.

If you’re in a do-it-yourself mood, here are some ideas for homemade treats.