Vehicle struck by train early Wednesday morning in Hummelstown

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A vehicle was struck by a train early Wednesday morning in Hummelstown Borough.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on the railroad tracks on North Water Street near East Second Street, the borough’s police department says.

According to a spokesman for the railway, Norfolk Southern Corporation, the vehicle — traveling on North Water Street toward the tracks — drove past the end of the road, over an extended grassy area and up onto the tracks.

The driver, identified as a 31-year-old male, exited the vehicle before it was struck. Police say the driver was taken into custody following the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.

The train, traveling from Enola to Allentown, consisted of three locomotives and 52 rail cars, Norkfolk Southern states. There were no damages to the train or the tracks.