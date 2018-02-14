× Woman accused of assaulting trooper who responded to residence for domestic situation

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP., Lancaster County — A State Police trooper was assaulted Tuesday evening after responding to a domestic situation at a residence in Nottingham.

The trooper was dispatched to a home on Little Britain Road around 5:15 p.m. for a reported active domestic between a mother and daughter.

Upon arrival, the trooper, whose name is being withheld, met with the accused, 32-year-old Rosanna Sprouse, on the front porch step of the residence.

Sprouse told the trooper that she was in a physical fight with her mother and then asked if she was going to jail. That’s when Sprouse became irate, the State Police report says.

Sprouse lunged from the top step and on top of the trooper, the report states. She then attempted to get to the trooper’s belt and strike the trooper with her arms and feet, the report adds.

The trooper was able to remove Sprouse and create distance between the two before deploying a taser.

Sprouse was taken into custody for aggravated assault and other related charges.

No one was injured during the incident.