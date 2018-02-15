‘Butt Lady of Auburn’ picks up millionth cigarette butt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Calif. - Sally Dawly has been cleaning cigarette butts on the streets of Auburn, California for the last few years.

"I got tired of going on my walks and seeing cigarette butts everywhere," she told KTXL.

She began her crusade in October of 2014, armed with a broom, dustpan and a pair of tongs. Wednesday, Dawly - who calls herself the Butt Lady of Auburn - picked up her millionth butt.

"I want a pretty one for my millionth butt," Dawly said as she crept up on her milestone.

That milestone was found in the parking lot of the Mel's Diner in Auburn, surrounded by friends and family.

A million butts sounds like a lot, and it is, but Sally isn't done with her mission to keep her city clean. She knows she still has work to do.

While she makes her way around town, sweeping away, she hopes her efforts will inspire others to make just two changes in their lives.

"Don't throw your butts," she said. "Better yet, stop smoking."

Dawly's next goal, naturally, is two million butts.