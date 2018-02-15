CENTER STAGE: Head ‘Into the Woods’ at York’s Belmont Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - With one of the largest conglomerations of fairy tales you know and love in the history of musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim's classic, "Into the Woods" opens Friday, Feb 16 at the Belmont Theatre in York.

Full of humor, tragedy and everything that makes the classic continue to thrive is brought to life by the cast and crew of one of the most well-known community theatres in Central PA. Whether your a fan of Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, the story of the baker and his wife and so much more, you're going to re-live those fairy tales and more for kids and adults alike.

The show runs through February 25th. You can find ticket information and more at https://www.thebelmont.org/