Chambersburg High School student taken into custody for bringing 2 BB guns to school

CHAMBERSBURG — A Chambersburg High School student was taken into custody earlier today after allegedly bringing two BB guns to school, according to a post on the school district’s website.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., the district said in its post. The student was taken into custody without incident.

All students and staff are safe, and students will be dismissed at the regular time, the district said.