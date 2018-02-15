× Former Harrisburg Police corporal, vice unit supervisor to serve time in federal prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The former supervisor of the Harrisburg Police vice unit will serve time in federal prison.

Sean Cornick was sentenced Wednesday to three months imprisonment for stealing more than $22,000 in government funds.

Cornick pleaded guilty to federal charges of theft of property belonging to a federal agency and theft of funds from a federally funded program.

An investigation revealed that Cornick stole funds totaling $22,346.93 between October 2015 and October 2016.

