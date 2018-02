× Gettysburg man charged with robbing pharmacy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Gettysburg man is facing charges after robbing a pharmacy.

Zachary Kuhn, 26, was charged on February 6 of robbing a pharmacy.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, Kuhn is alleged to have attempted to rob a pharmacy in Waynesboro.

The case was brought forward as a part of Project Safe Neighborhood.