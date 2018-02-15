HACC students pack personal care units for people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students at Harrisburg Area Community College Lancaster spent Thursday helping those in need by packing. The students packed up one thousand personal care kits, which will be given to organizations in Lancaster City to hand out to the people who utilize their services.

"These are hygiene care kits," explained Jimmy Csoka, The vice president of student government at HACC Lancaster. "They have mouthwash, soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant."

Among the organizations that will benefit from the project, are the Lancaster YWCA, the Veteran Transition Living Center, Milagro House, Water Street Rescue Mission, and San Juan Bautista.