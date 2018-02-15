× Halifax couple who starved, assaulted own children pleaded guilty to all charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Halifax couple who starved, brutally beat and neglected their three children pleaded guilty to all charges in Dauphin County court Thursday.

Joshua and Brandi Weyant faced six counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and three counts each of false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and endangering welfare of children, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

In December 2016, Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens and Dauphin County Children and Youth Services responded to the Weyants’ residence for a reported incident of suspected child abuse and neglect.

The couple’s children, ages 4, 5 & 6 years old, were found to be in extremely poor physical condition — appearing emaciated, weak and suffering with severe bruises and abrasions, police said. The children told investigators that they were locked in a bedroom with no heat, starved for long periods of time and were assaulted by their parents.

The Weyants also conspired to stop feeding their children, investigators added.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 7 at 10 a.m.