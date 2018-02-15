× Highspire bank robbery suspect found covered in dye near crime scene, police say

HIGHSPIRE — A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Tuesday after police found him in a nearby store covered in dye after a dye pack stored with the money exploded, according to Highspire Borough Police.

Kim Parks, 47, is charged with one count of robbery in connection to the incident, which occurred Tuesday on the 200 block of Second Street. Police were called to a Citizen’s Bank for the report of a robbery. After searching the area, they discovered a suspect, later identified as Parks, inside the Highland Mart approximately two blocks from the crime scene. Police say Parks was covered with dye.

Parks was taken into custody and transported to the Judicial Center for arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Kenneth Lenker. Bail was set at $25,000.