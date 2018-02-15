× Lancaster church to hold vigil for Florida shooting victims

LANCASTER — A Lancaster church will hold a prayer vigil for the victims of Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Manheim Township, will host the vigil at 7 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

“Please join us as we share our grief, anger, and hope in love in response to the school massacre yesterday in Florida,” the event invitation reads.

The vigil will include time for silence, music, and prayers.