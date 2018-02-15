× Man accused of displaying gun during fight outside Highspire bar

HIGHSPIRE — A Dauphin County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a gun during a physical altercation outside a Highspire bar in January, police say.

Aaron Knull is charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and possession of an instrument of crime in connection to the incident, which occurred on Jan. 14 outside Champion’s Sports Bar on the 300 block of Second Street.

According to police, Knull allegedly got into a fight inside the bar, damaging several items. The fight them moved outside the bar, where multiple witnesses said they saw Knull display a gun.

Knull was arraigned on the charges on Jan. 15. Bail was set at $50,000.