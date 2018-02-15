× Maryland high school placed on lockdown after student is found with gun in backpack

TOWSON, Md. — A Maryland high school was placed on lockdown after a weapon was found in his backpack inside a classroom, according to WBAL-TV.

The school resource officer at Loch Raven High School called police around noon after the student showed the weapon in his backpack to another student, police say.

The student fled from the SRO, who was unable to confirm whether or not that student had a weapon. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to police.

The student, a 14-year-old male, was found later in a third-floor classroom, police say. The weapon, later determined to be a pellet gun, was found in his backpack, police say.

The student was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police.

No injuries were reported. The situation was resolved in about 45 minutes and the lockdown was lifted a short time later, police say.