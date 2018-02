Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A new Orangetheory Fitness opened its doors last month in Lancaster County. The 60-minute workout is intended to maximize metabolic burn and increase energy. It is a mix of cardio and strength intervals.

There are several classes a day, 7 days a week. It is located in the Lancaster Shopping complex on Lititz Pike.

For information on how to try a class or sign up, visit orangetheoryfitness.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video