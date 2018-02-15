× Payroll employee at Chambersburg business accused of writing unauthorized checks to herself

CHAMBERSBURG — A 56-year-old payroll employee at a Chambersburg business is facing forgery and theft by unlawful taking charges after police say she wrote several unauthorized checks to herself.

Elizabeth Nelson is accused of writing several checks worth $4,528.63 to herself, according to Chambersburg police. Officers launched an investigation after being alerted to the alleged forgery by the business, which is located on the 400 block of Stouffer Ave., on Feb. 6.

Nelson allegedly admitted that she wrote the checks when questioned by police.