Phillies to bring back powder blue uniforms for select home games in 2018

PHILADELPHIA– Sometimes, the retro look is the best look.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to bring back the team’s powder blue uniforms that were worn consistently on the road in the late 70’s and early 80’s.

According to Philly.com, the team will wear the uniforms on select Thursday home games throughout 2018.

The Phillies have worn the uniforms occasionally in the past few years, with the last time being in July 2017 in Milwaukee.