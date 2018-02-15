× Police investigating thefts involving counterfeit money at Tanger Outlets in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating thefts in which counterfeit money was passed at multiple stores.

On February 14 around 4:50 p.m., counterfeit $100 bills were passed at Express, Old Navy and Calvin Klein at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey.

The above suspect who is believed to have passed the bills is described as a black male with a thin build, standing at approximately 5’10”.

The suspect has long, black dreadlocks pulled into a low pony tail, and was wearing a black pea coat with a gray full-length zip up jacket underneath the coat with light-washed denim jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.