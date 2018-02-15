× Police: No reason to believe Walter Kunz is in danger or missing

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lititz Borough Police Department, in cooperation with the family of reported missing person Walter Kunz, have determined Mr. Kunz is not missing and endangered.

It was originally reported to police that Mr. Kunz, 85, disappearance was related to him suffering from Dementia and/or Alzheimer’s but that’s not the case.

Police say details of his activity leading up to his disappearance reveal that “there is no reason to believe he is in danger or missing under circumstances that are not under his control.”

Read the full statement below:

Through follow up investigation and interviews with family members, associates, and those who knew Mr. Kunz’s recent activity prior to his disappearance, it has been determined that Mr. Kunz’s disappearance is not in accordance with what was initially reported to the LBPD of him suffering a medical condition that was responsible for his disappearance. Specifically, he has never been officially diagnosed by a medical professional to have Dementia and/or Alzheimers disease. The initial actions taken were in abundance of caution while some of the details about his disappearance were unknown at the time.

The attached photograph shows Mr. Kunz at the Amtrak train station in Lancaster moments before he boarded an eastbound train towards Philadelphia on Friday 2/9/18 at approximately 400pm. Prior to being at the train station that day Mr. Kunz had entered a local store in the 900 blk of Lititz Pike where he purchased a backpack.

Keeping the privacy of Mr. Kunz and his family in mind in regards to this incident there are certain details learned through the follow up investigation that further confirm the belief that Mr. Kunz is not missing and endangered as originally suspected. Through the past several days since he was reported missing we have uncovered details of his activity leading up to his disappearance that are not in accordance with what was originally reported to us. Again, with respect to the privacy of Mr. Kunz and his family we will not be disclosing details to the general public or media.

Mr. Kunz is still listed as a Missing Person, in accordance with a Missing Person Declaration initiated by his family and we will continue to follow up on leads to locate him to assist his family. At this time there is no reason to believe he is in danger or missing under circumstances that are not under his control. We ask everyone to refrain from speculation in regards to this updated information with consideration that we have dedicated a substantial amount of time and resources in attempt to locate Mr. Kunz based upon the initial information we received on Saturday 2/10/18.

We want to thank all of those who assisted or offered assistance in this matter, reported possible sightings to us, shared to social media, etc…we encourage those that may see Mr. Kunz to contact the local police immediately. Thank you!