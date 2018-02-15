× Police seeking 2 suspects accused of robbing Chambersburg pizza delivery person

CHAMBERSBURG — Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a pizza delivery person Wednesday night on the 100 block of Kennedy Street.

According to Chambersburg police, the victim was robbed at gunpoint upon arrival at the delivery location at about 10:30 p.m. One suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a goatee and acne on his face. He was wearing a red or orange-colored hooded sweatshirt. This suspect allegedly pointed a silver-colored revolver at the victim during the robbery, police say.

The second suspect was described as a black male with a blue or gray-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The suspects stole money and pizza from the victim, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.