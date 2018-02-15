× President Trump postpones visit to western PA in aftermath of Florida shooting

AMBRIDGE — President Donald Trump has postponed a Feb. 21 visit to Beaver County in the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Florida, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced.

“This decision was reached out of respect and sympathy for the victims and survivors of the high school shooting attack in Parkland, Florida, and their family members,” the announcement said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this horrific tragedy.

“The Campaign regrets any inconvenience this scheduling change may cause our friends in Pennsylvania. President Trump looks forward to visiting with patriotic Americans for a celebratory rally in Pennsylvania at a more appropriate time soon.”

A new date for the rally in the Pittsburgh area will be announced in the very near future, the announcement said.