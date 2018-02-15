× Rain tapers early, then winds pickup and temperatures drop Friday

MORE RAIN ARRIVES

After a mild day, another round of showers spreads in during the late afternoon hours. Rain becomes steady, and more moderate through the evening and overnight period. Rainfall amounts could top out near .50″ to around 1 inch by Friday morning. Temperatures are very mild in the 50s too. By morning, showers are tapering through the early rush hour. Readings drop from the 50s to the 40s through the afternoon. Increasing winds transports drier, chillier air.

TRACKING SOUTHERN SYSTEM FOR WEEKEND

Cold air settles in for the beginning of the weekend. Clouds quickly increase through the day. We continue to track an area of low pressure, which rides along a stalled boundary to our south. Computer models have this feature spreading snow across the area Saturday evening and overnight. If the track is farther north then we’ll see brief mixing. Accumulations are likely. We’ll keep you posted with the latest track and impact. The system is gone by Sunday morning. A building high pressure system brings mostly sunny skies for the second of the weekend. Readings are in the 30s Saturday, and recover to the middle and upper 40s by Sunday.



NEXT WEEK

Showers return Monday, as our next system lifts through the area. Timing for the rain is the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Other than a spot shower or two, Tuesday is much warmer in the middle and upper 60s. Isolated 70 degree reading can’t be ruled out! Rain chances return overnight into Wednesday, and readings stay mild in the 60s before dropping back to the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist