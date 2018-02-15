Scamwatch: Romance scams becoming new way to steal money

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Online dating has created a new type of money scam.

A romance scam is when someone meets someone online via a dating app or website and is then scammed out of money.

The romance scammer will strike up a “real connection” with people before making some request for money needed for an emergency or maybe to plan an in-person visit.

The scam target sends money, and then never hears from the love interest again.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mary Bach, the Chair of the AARP PA Consumer Issues task force is offering more on how to protect yourself from these scams.