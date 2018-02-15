× State Rep. Margo Davidson charged in hit-and-run crash

RADNOR TWP., Delaware County — Pennsylvania State Rep. Margo Davidson faces charges after she left the scene of a crash that she allegedly caused.

Rep. Davidson, of Lansdowne, is accused of rear-ending another vehicle that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 476 southbound in January. Pennsylvania State Police say Rep. Davidson, driving a Jeep, failed to stop in time, making contact with a Honda Accord.

The 164th legislative district representative left the scene prior to the arrival of troopers and failed to provide the required documents at the scene of a crash, according to State Police.

The vehicle that was struck was able to pull onto the right shoulder. No injuries were reported.

Rep. Davidson is charged with duty to give information, driving while operating privileges is suspended, driving vehicle at safe speed and immediate notice of accident to police department.