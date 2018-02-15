× Wolf Administration offering free flu vaccine clinics

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– In response to one of the worst influenza seasons in recent years, the Wolf Administration will hold 41 free influenza vaccine clinics at locations across the state throughout the remainder of the month.

“The most prevalent strain of flu this season, H3N2, has been particularly difficult for seniors and young children,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We’re offering free flu shots because confirmed cases of the virus continue to be a significant health threat throughout Pennsylvania. Call 1-877-PA-HEALTH to schedule an appointment for your free flu shot and make sure that you protect your family from this powerful illness.”

Clinics will be held in Adams, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Indiana, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, Washington, Westmoreland, and York counties. Residents must call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to make an appointment.

Clinics will continue through April. For a complete listing of locations and dates, visitwww.flufreepa.com and click on the Influenza Vaccine Clinics tab.

Nearly 62,000 flu cases have been reported from October 1, 2017 to February 10, 2018, with 107 deaths. The flu is a contagious, respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and lungs. In addition to getting a flu shot, people should frequently wash their hands and surfaces such as door knobs, light switches, counter tops, remotes, cell phones and computers.

People who have the flu should stay home. This will allow your body to recover and prevent others from getting sick. If you must go out, it’s best to cough or sneeze into your elbow to prevent spreading the flu droplets to your hands, and then to everything you touch.

Severe symptoms of the flu are high fever, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, confusion, sudden dizziness, severe vomiting or starting to feel better and then suddenly getting much worse. If you experience these, seek medical assistance.

For more information on the 2017-2018 influenza season, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE: Department of Health