× $10,000 reward offered for info on suspects accused of stealing 43 handguns from York sporting goods store

YORK — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a joint reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing 43 firearms from a York sporting goods store.

The ATF is offering a reward of $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF.S

Shortly after midnight Sunday, three unknown suspects forced their way into the Carbon & Steel Sporting Goods store on the 4300 block of West Market Street. The suspects took 43 handguns and fled, according to the ATF, which is investigating the case along with West Manchester Township police.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone having information about the theft should call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email: ATFTips@atf.gov (link sends e-mail).