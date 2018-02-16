× 3 men charged with open lewdness at Long’s Park in Lancaster County

LANCASTER — A detail targeting sexual offenses at Long’s Park Tuesday led to multiple arrests of suspects engaging in sexual activity in public spaces, according to Lancaster City Police.

The suspects arrested were observed engaging in the activity in public and open spaces within the park, police say. These activities would have been reasonably apparent to other park users, according to police.

The detail was conducted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police Mounted Police Unit with assistants from the Selective Enforcement Unit.

The suspects were transported to the city police station, processed and released on a summons.

Charged with open lewdness were:

Coby Renninger, 54, of Akron

Donald Boshnaugle, 84, of Mount Joy

William Erb III, of Peach Bottom

All charges brought before Magisterial District Justice Mary Sponaugle, police say.