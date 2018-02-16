× Central York student photographed holding BB gun in school restroom, school district says

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP — At least one Central York Middle School student may face charges after a photo of the student holding what appeared to be a gun in a school restroom, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

School administration and Springettsbury Township police were contacted by several concerned parents/guardians after a photo circulated on Snapchat showing one student holding the gun, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

Police interviewed two middle school students, the school district said. The investigation revealed the photo was taken Thursday, and the gun was determined to be a BB gun. It was recovered and is in police custody, the school district said.

“Springettsbury Township Police are investigating and there is no threat to the safety and security of students, faculty and staff of Central York School District,” the school district’s Facebook post said. “Police have advised that the district attorney’s office is currently determining appropriate charges.”