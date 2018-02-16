× Chambersburg police offer help to businesses looking to develop active shooter safety plans

CHAMBERSBURG — The Chambersburg Police Department is offering assistance to businesses seeking to implement active shooter/workplace safety policies.

“The Chambersburg Police Department has several officers who are trained in active shooter mitigation,” the department said in a post on the Franklin County Crimewatch site. “(We) would encourage businesses to review their current safety procedures and would like to offer our assistance in preparing for an event through training.”

Businesses interested in speaking to an officer about developing a safety plan or in receiving a presentation on what to do in an active shooter situation are asked to contact Chambersburg Police Sgt. Rosenberry at (717) 264-4131 ext. 8323.