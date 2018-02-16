× Dead pit bull found in trash can in Lower Swatara Township

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police are trying to determine who dumped the body of a pit bull in a plastic trash can off Richardson Road in Lower Swatara Township Thursday.

According to a post on the Lower Swatara Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the dog’s body was found wrapped in a blanket in the trash can. Police say there were obvious injuries from dog fighting visible on the body, and the dog’s ears were cut off — a common practice for dogs involved in dog fighting, police say.

The dog did not have a collar, according to police. Its body was scanned for a microchip, but none was found.

The dog was black, with white fur on its chest and paws, police say. It was about 50 or 60 pounds.

“Our police department and officers are as saddened and outraged as anybody who is reading this,” the police department’s Facebook post read. “We plan to make every effort to identify those responsible, but the reality is we have little to no evidence to follow up with at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Swatara Township Police at (717) 558-6900. Information may be provided anonymously.