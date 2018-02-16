× Ephrata Police investigating case of distraction burglary and theft against elderly homeowner

EPHRATA — Ephrata Police are investigating a suspected diversion burglary and theft that occurred Wednesday at a home on Bethany Road.

According to police, a white male suspect arrived in a white car and told the elderly homeowner that his mother was moving in the house next door. He asked the victim to step outside to discuss new fencing and landscaping, distracting him for about 10 minutes.

According to police, the suspect made a phone call as he walked back to the front of the residence with the victim, then abruptly left.

The victim noticed the trunk of the suspect’s car was open as the suspect walked to it, police say.

When the victim went back inside his home, he discovered someone had entered the home, forcibly opened locked areas, and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has encountered a similar situation in their area, they are asked to contact Ephrata Police at (717) 738-9200.